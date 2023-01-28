Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $22.18 Million Stock Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,428,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,068 shares during the period. Broadstone Net Lease makes up approximately 1.8% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $22,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 119.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 41,150 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 28,453.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 137,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 137,148 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth about $1,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on BNL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Up 0.3 %

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

BNL traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.78. 912,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,804. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.21. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.93%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.