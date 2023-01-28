Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $5.68 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.58. 20,019,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,782,278. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.65. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

