Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $827,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Oracle were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,676,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,147,343. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $90.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.45. The stock has a market cap of $239.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 40.13%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

