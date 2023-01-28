Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 285 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 267,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after purchasing an additional 105,250 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 2,755,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,352,000 after purchasing an additional 111,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 111,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 21,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.60. 13,986,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,417,820. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.46. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $77.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.