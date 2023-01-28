Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 8,951 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 184,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,951 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $8,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 805.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 527.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.39. 260,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,116. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $59.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day moving average is $53.39.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.