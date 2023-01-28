Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Rating) were down 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 54,251 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 43,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Coeptis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Coeptis Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Coeptis Therapeutics Company Profile

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes generic and branded pharmaceutical products and cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a Vy-Gen drug product for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to provide the ability to pre-determine which cancer patients are most likely to benefit from targeted anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies therapies.

