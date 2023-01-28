CoinLoan (CLT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $21,743.27

CoinLoan (CLT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One CoinLoan token can now be purchased for $8.12 or 0.00035326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinLoan has a market cap of $15.84 million and approximately $21,743.27 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinLoan alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.67 or 0.00399027 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,434.21 or 0.28008767 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.03 or 0.00587799 BTC.

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinLoan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinLoan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.