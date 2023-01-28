Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.68 and last traded at $45.82. Approximately 2,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 5,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.88.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 76.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 1,043.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter.

