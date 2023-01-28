Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

COLM has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $91.60 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $101.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $955.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.92 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 10.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 56.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,323,000 after acquiring an additional 30,193 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.1% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.0% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 74,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

