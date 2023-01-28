Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,764,262 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 99,256 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $51,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 18.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,109,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,024 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 535.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at $106,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.48.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $39.60 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $50.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average of $35.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.