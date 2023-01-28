Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 247.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,041 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. Public Investment Fund increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,947,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,844 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 159.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,264 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $182,629,000 after purchasing an additional 923,200 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,398,216,000 after purchasing an additional 415,212 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 436.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356,146 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $41,210,000 after purchasing an additional 289,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 596,749 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $72,926,000 after purchasing an additional 252,815 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:EA opened at $128.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The company has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.02.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $189,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $189,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,900 shares of company stock worth $3,794,253 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.81.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

