Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Community West Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Community West Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Community West Bancshares to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Community West Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CWBC opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.70. Community West Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CWBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Community West Bancshares will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWBC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Community West Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit; and cash management products.

