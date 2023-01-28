Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.34

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.34 and last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 114915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

CFRUY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 135 to CHF 146 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 125 to CHF 137 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 119 to CHF 135 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 155 to CHF 160 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 130 to CHF 138 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Financière Richemont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.71.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

