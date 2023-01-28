Comparing VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) & Rockford (OTCMKTS:ROFO)

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) and Rockford (OTCMKTS:ROFO – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for VIZIO and Rockford, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIZIO 0 1 4 0 2.80 Rockford 0 0 0 0 N/A

VIZIO currently has a consensus target price of $14.89, suggesting a potential upside of 68.43%. Given VIZIO’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VIZIO is more favorable than Rockford.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIZIO $2.12 billion 0.81 -$39.40 million ($0.09) -98.21 Rockford N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares VIZIO and Rockford’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Rockford has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VIZIO.

Profitability

This table compares VIZIO and Rockford’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIZIO -0.86% -4.95% -1.89% Rockford N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.7% of VIZIO shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of VIZIO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.6% of Rockford shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VIZIO beats Rockford on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIZIO

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape. Its SmartCast delivers content and applications through an easy-to-use interface, as well as supports streaming apps, such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Discovery+, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount+, Peacock, and YouTube TV and hosts its free ad-supported video app, WatchFree, and VIZIO Free channels. In addition, the company provides support for third-party voice platforms, as well as second screen viewing. It sells its products to retailers and through online channels. VIZIO Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Rockford

(Get Rating)

Rockford Corp. engages in the distribution, marketing and design of systems for the mobile audio aftermarket and OEM market. It distributes its products through the following brand names: Rockford Fosgate, Rockford Acoustic Design, CrimeStopper, Renegade and Lightning Audio. The company was founded by Jim Fosgate in 1973 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.