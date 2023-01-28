Compass Point Lowers Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) to Neutral

Compass Point lowered shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Compass Point currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised Blue Foundry Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $14.89. The company has a market capitalization of $323.15 million, a PE ratio of 128.78 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.10.

Institutional Trading of Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BLFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $14.61 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFY. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the first quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

