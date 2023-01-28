Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Computershare from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Computershare Price Performance

CMSQF opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. Computershare has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $19.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94.

About Computershare

Computershare Ltd. engages in the provision of investor services, plan services, communication services, business services, stakeholder relationship management services and technology services. It operates through the following business segments: Issuer Services, Mortgage Services & Property Rental Services, Employee Share Plans & Voucher Services, Business Service, Communication Services & Utilities, and Technology Services.

