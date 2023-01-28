Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,321 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Comstock Resources worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 240,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 42,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 19,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,347,000 after buying an additional 786,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CRK opened at $12.35 on Friday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 70.54% and a net margin of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 176,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,641.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Comstock Resources news, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,997.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

