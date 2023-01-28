Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Trading Up 12.6%

Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG – Get Rating) shares were up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 5,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 867% from the average daily volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Concierge Technologies Stock Up 12.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41.

About Concierge Technologies

Concierge Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of financial services, food manufacturing, security systems, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: U.SA Investment Fund Management, U.SA Beauty Products, New Zealand Food Industry, and Canada Security Alarm Systems.

