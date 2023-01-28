Conflux (CFX) Market Capitalization Reaches $139.24 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 141.1% higher against the US dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $139.24 million and approximately $83.32 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.0666 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,997.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00385088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.04 or 0.00787209 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00095238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.00581180 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00190390 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.06924152 USD and is down -5.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $142,017,816.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

