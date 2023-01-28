Conflux Price Reaches $0.0627 (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.0627 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded 128.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $131.19 million and $65.18 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,015.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.92 or 0.00381975 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016214 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $182.70 or 0.00793782 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00094349 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.05 or 0.00578073 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00188954 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.06924152 USD and is down -5.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $142,017,816.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

