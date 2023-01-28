ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Decreased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,589,203 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 95,314 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $268,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,053,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,255 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,935,000 after buying an additional 8,323,587 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,523,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $765,534,000 after buying an additional 1,075,819 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,782,988 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $429,560,000 after buying an additional 595,871 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,098,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $368,086,000 after buying an additional 360,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $123.61 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.59 and its 200-day moving average is $112.67. The company has a market capitalization of $154.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Articles

