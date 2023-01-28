ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,760 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 620 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE COP opened at $123.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.70%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

