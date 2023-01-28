Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.38.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $228.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 652.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 265.72%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

