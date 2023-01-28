Context Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 700,000 A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBW)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Separately, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Get A SPAC II Acquisition alerts:

A SPAC II Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ASCBW remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. A SPAC II Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.

A SPAC II Acquisition Profile

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASCBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A SPAC II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A SPAC II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.