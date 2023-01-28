Context Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Cartesian Growth Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,997,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,434,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the third quarter worth $1,382,000. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Price Performance

NASDAQ RENE remained flat at $10.33 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,728. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

