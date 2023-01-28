Context Capital Management LLC Sells 250,000 Shares of Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER)

Context Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Context Capital Management LLC owned 0.96% of Accretion Acquisition worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Accretion Acquisition by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,816,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,897,000 after acquiring an additional 207,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Accretion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,174,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accretion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,429,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Accretion Acquisition by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 421,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 171,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Accretion Acquisition by 2,320.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 221,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 212,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Accretion Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENER remained flat at $10.17 on Friday. 14 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,746. Accretion Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97.

Accretion Acquisition Company Profile

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

