Context Capital Management LLC Takes $4.60 Million Position in Mobiv Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MOBVU)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mobiv Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MOBVU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 454,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Mobiv Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $174,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mobiv Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mobiv Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,868,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mobiv Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,171,000.

NASDAQ MOBVU traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.28. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24. Mobiv Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in the electric vehicles and urban mobility industries in Asia and Europe. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

