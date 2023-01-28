Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,211 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,785,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,623,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,902,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $925,804,000 after acquiring an additional 622,258 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Corning by 37.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $630,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,763,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $370,673,000 after acquiring an additional 254,599 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Corning Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.80. 4,588,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,909,001. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.48. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Profile



Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

