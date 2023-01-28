Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.04

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.04 and traded as low as $1.59. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 4,400 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$3.40 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.52.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $329.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.0436 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 10.91%. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently -16.07%.

(Get Rating)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.