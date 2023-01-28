Counos X Self Reported Market Cap Hits $321.25 Million (CCXX)

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Counos X coin can now be bought for approximately $17.93 or 0.00078054 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Counos X has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Counos X has a market cap of $321.25 million and $339,436.96 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002862 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.67 or 0.00399995 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,435.03 or 0.28079365 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.62 or 0.00591781 BTC.
Counos X Profile
Counos X’s genesis date was June 20th, 2018. Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,634 coins. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. The official website for Counos X is www.counos.io/counosx. The Reddit community for Counos X is https://reddit.com/r/counosplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Counos X is www.counos.io/blog.
Buying and Selling Counos X
