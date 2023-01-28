Cowa LLC Buys Shares of 1,244 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,244 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $482,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.81.

Comcast Trading Up 0.8 %

Comcast stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $50.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $174.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

