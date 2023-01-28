Cowen Raises Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $222.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $213.00 to $222.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Argus cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $218.92.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $202.39 on Wednesday. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.