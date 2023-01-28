Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,780 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.4% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.94. 4,521,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,454,960. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

