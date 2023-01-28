Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 18,346 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,456 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 18,346 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for 1.5% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $9,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.15.

Insider Activity

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.26. The stock had a trading volume of 981,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,313. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.09 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -10.35%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.