Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 464 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 701,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,868,000 after purchasing an additional 375,996 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,892,000 after purchasing an additional 340,638 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,356,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 292,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,628,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $143.92. The company had a trading volume of 314,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,122. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.16 and a 200-day moving average of $135.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

