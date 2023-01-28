Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 108,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,715,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $372.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,549,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,428. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $361.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.73. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $424.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

