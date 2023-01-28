Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,201 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $761,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,156,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 70,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,209,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,917,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.26. 1,644,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,665. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.86.

