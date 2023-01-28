Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,690 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSLC. GFG Capital LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 128.7% during the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 722,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,527,000 after buying an additional 406,380 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,682,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,475,000 after purchasing an additional 175,566 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,324,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,081,000 after purchasing an additional 126,589 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 784.3% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 122,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 109,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,815,000.

GSLC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.48. The company had a trading volume of 223,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,870. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.83. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $91.16.

