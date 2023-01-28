Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,255 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OC. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 66.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.93.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OC traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $92.11. The stock had a trading volume of 719,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

