Cozad Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.1% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 747.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Mastercard to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.11.

Insider Activity

Mastercard Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 360,755 shares of company stock worth $115,472,791 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $374.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,405,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

