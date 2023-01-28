Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,058 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,986 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 125,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOW stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.49. 2,907,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,610,774. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $240.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

