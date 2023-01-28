Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 491 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.58. The stock had a trading volume of 20,019,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,782,278. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $212.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.65.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

