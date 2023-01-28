CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Up 3.4 %

CVU stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $48.29 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.70. CPI Aerostructures has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.98.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

