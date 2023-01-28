Crayon Group Holding ASA (OTC:CRAYF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Crayon Group Holding ASA (OTC:CRAYF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.
Crayon Group Holding ASA Price Performance
Shares of CRAYF opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. Crayon Group Holding ASA has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28.
About Crayon Group Holding ASA
