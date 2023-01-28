Crayon Group Holding ASA (OTC:CRAYF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Crayon Group Holding ASA (OTC:CRAYF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CRAYF opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. Crayon Group Holding ASA has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28.

Crayon Group Holding ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an IT advisory company in software and digital transformation services. It operates through Software & Cloud Direct, Software & Cloud Channel, Software & Cloud Economics, and Consulting segments. The company provides assess and migrate services, including cloud migration assessment, maturity assessment, cloud infrastructure advisory and migration, cloud POC, cloud tenant migration, cloud connectivity, modern workplace migration, and cloud identity; govern and optimize services comprising IT governance, license optimization, software and cloud economics, and SAM tool; operate and support services, such as modern workplace adoption, software and cloud advisory service desk, and support program services; and data platform and AI solutions services.

