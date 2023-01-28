Credit Suisse Group Lowers Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target to $27.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Highwoods Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.
Highwoods Properties Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $47.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Highwoods Properties Company Profile
Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.
