Credit Suisse Group Lowers Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target to $27.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Highwoods Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Highwoods Properties Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $47.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIW. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 17,239,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,867 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 815.5% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,161,000 after purchasing an additional 781,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,040,000 after purchasing an additional 699,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 30.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,435,000 after purchasing an additional 492,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

