Creditcoin (CTC) Trading Up 3.7% This Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Creditcoin has a market cap of $121.77 million and $10.08 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00002553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004370 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001021 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00013017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.