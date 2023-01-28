Creditcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $119.48 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $119.48 million and $10.15 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00002492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004355 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001056 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000610 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00012315 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000161 BTC.
Creditcoin Profile
CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.
Creditcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
