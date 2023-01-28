Creditcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $119.48 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $119.48 million and $10.15 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00002492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004355 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001056 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00012315 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.