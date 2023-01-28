Creightons (LON:CRL) Stock Price Up 14.7%

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Rating) rose 14.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 45 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 43 ($0.53). Approximately 226,128 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 356% from the average daily volume of 49,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.46).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.11 million and a P/E ratio of 4,300.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.22.

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and wellbeing products. It offers its products under the Argan Smooth, Balance Active Formula, Bambeautiful, Beautiful Brunette, Body Bliss, Bronze Ambition, Creightons, Feather & Down, Frizz No More, H2O Boost, Humble Beauty, Janina, Pink Grapefruit, Pro Keratin, Pure Touch, Sunshine Blonde, The Curl Company, and T Zone brands.

