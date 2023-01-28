Cronos (CRO) Price Hits $0.0814 on Top Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. Cronos has a market cap of $2.06 billion and $23.17 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can currently be bought for $0.0814 or 0.00000353 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cronos has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00090490 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00059307 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00011036 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00026220 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

