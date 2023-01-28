Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.313 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CRT opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.58. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $27.74.

Institutional Trading of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 93.53% and a return on equity of 337.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $780,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth $216,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

See Also

